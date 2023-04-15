Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to take utmost precautions

"Notice to all Indians. In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates," the Indian mission tweeted.



The military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then.



There has been a dispute between the Army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.