Sudan's army clashes with RSF paramilitary — reports

Gunfire was also heard near RSF bases, witnesses told Reuters and the French AFP news agency, as well as military bases, suggesting clashes between the two forces.

The RSF accused in a statement military forces of attacking its base with "all kinds of light and heavy arms."

Unverified videos on Twitter showed what was identified as RSF forces on the runway of Khartoum airport. A rift has been widening between Burhan, who led a military coup in 2021, and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, among Sudan's most powerful men.