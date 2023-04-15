Sudan's army clashes with RSF paramilitary — reports
The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary accused the Sudanese military of attacking its base
Explosions and gunfire were heard around Sudan's capital of Khartoum on Saturday, as clashes were reported between army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.
Witnesses told the Reuters news agency they heard heavy gunfire south of Khartoum. The source of the fire was not immediately known. Clashes were also reportedly taking place near the Republican Palace.
Gunfire was also heard near RSF bases, witnesses told Reuters and the French AFP news agency, as well as military bases, suggesting clashes between the two forces.
The RSF accused in a statement military forces of attacking its base with "all kinds of light and heavy arms."
Unverified videos on Twitter showed what was identified as RSF forces on the runway of Khartoum airport. A rift has been widening between Burhan, who led a military coup in 2021, and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, among Sudan's most powerful men.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines