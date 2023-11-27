Indian envoy to US heckled outside NY gurdwara by Khalistani supporters, accused of killing Nijjar

A group of Khalistani supporters heckled Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu outside a gurdwara in New York and accused him of killing Sikh hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar and also "plotted to murder" Gurpatwant Singh Pannun -- a listed individual terrorist of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit.

The incident came days after Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on November 22 said that US shared some inputs pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others and these inputs are a cause of concern for both countries and they decided to take necessary follow up action.

The incident took place at Hicksville Gurdwara in New York where a person could be heard shouting at Sandhu with accusations over the killing of Nijjar, who was shot dead in Canada in June this year.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh Khalsa on Monday shared a video which showed Sandhu being surrounded by people amid continuous shouting.

"Khalistanies tried to heckle Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu with baseless Questions for his role in the failed plot to assassinate Gurpatwant, (SFJ) and Khalistan Referendum campaign," he said on X.