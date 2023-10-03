Will Khalistan become an election issue for Modi?

The fallout of the ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist is providing an important political narrative ahead of general elections scheduled for May.

India and Canada engaged in tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions as part of an intensifying row over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia over three months ago.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau claimed that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Nijjar, a charge that has been dismissed by India as "absurd".