‘PM Modi defaming Sikhs, Khalistan issue being made international,' says Cong leader

Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "defaming" Sikhs and "making Khalistan an international issue."

He said this on Sunday while talking to media at the Congress war room in Jaipur.

Randhawa said, "PM Narendra Modi first defamed Muslims and now he is defaming Sikhs. In such a situation where will the minority go? India is a secular state. We have given blood to this country."

Speaking on the issue of Khalistan, Randhawa said, "The subject, which did not become an international issue at the time of terrorism in Punjab, has been made an international issue by the Prime Minister."