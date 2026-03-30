Indian killed in Iran strike on Kuwait plant; West Asia toll rises to 8

An Indian worker was killed in a strike carried out by Iran on a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait early Monday, Kuwaiti authorities said, taking the number of Indian nationals killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict to at least eight.

In a post on X, Kuwait’s ministry of electricity and water said the attack damaged a service building at the facility and condemned it as a “sinful Iranian aggression” against the Gulf nation. “This attack resulted in the death of an employee (of Indian nationality) and caused severe material damage to the building,” the Ministry said.

Emergency and technical teams were immediately deployed to the site to assess the damage, contain the situation and ensure that operations continued without major disruption. The Ministry stressed that safeguarding electricity and water infrastructure remained a top priority, adding that teams were working to mitigate risks and maintain uninterrupted essential services.