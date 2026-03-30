Indian killed in Iran strike on Kuwait plant; West Asia toll rises to 8
Kuwait’s electricity ministry says attack damaged a facility and condemns it as “sinful Iranian aggression”
An Indian worker was killed in a strike carried out by Iran on a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait early Monday, Kuwaiti authorities said, taking the number of Indian nationals killed in the ongoing West Asia conflict to at least eight.
In a post on X, Kuwait’s ministry of electricity and water said the attack damaged a service building at the facility and condemned it as a “sinful Iranian aggression” against the Gulf nation. “This attack resulted in the death of an employee (of Indian nationality) and caused severe material damage to the building,” the Ministry said.
Emergency and technical teams were immediately deployed to the site to assess the damage, contain the situation and ensure that operations continued without major disruption. The Ministry stressed that safeguarding electricity and water infrastructure remained a top priority, adding that teams were working to mitigate risks and maintain uninterrupted essential services.
The latest fatality comes days after another Indian national was killed in the United Arab Emirates when falling debris from an intercepted missile struck him in Abu Dhabi. At the time, Indian officials said they were coordinating closely with local authorities to provide assistance.
Following an inter-ministerial review last week, the government had confirmed seven Indian deaths in the conflict, with one person reported missing. Monday’s incident has now pushed the toll higher.
The conflict, now in its fifth week, began after coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, triggering a wider regional escalation. Since then, Iranian forces have launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf nations hosting American military installations, resulting in casualties and damage to critical infrastructure across the region.
With IANS inputs
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