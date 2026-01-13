Indian medical students stay indoors amid rising anti-India sentiment in Bangla

Every evening by around 8pm, Faisal Khan locks himself inside his hostel room at a private medical college on the outskirts of Dhaka. Once an ordinary routine, the act has become a nightly ritual driven by fear. If someone knocks, he listens carefully before opening the door, alert to unfamiliar voices that might betray danger, a report in Al Jazeera said.

Khan, who moved to Bangladesh from India’s Haryana state in April 2024 after failing to secure a government medical seat at home, says life initially felt welcoming. He travelled freely, ate out with classmates and explored the city on weekends. That sense of freedom vanished after mass protests erupted against then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in mid-2024, followed by a violent crackdown and her eventual ouster.

Since then, according to Al Jazeera, Indian students like Khan say they have been living under an invisible curfew, confining themselves to campus, avoiding public places and masking their identity in a country where anti-India sentiment has sharply intensified.

The report claimed that more than 9,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Bangladeshi medical colleges, drawn by lower fees and limited opportunities at home. But 16 months after Hasina fled to India following a student-led uprising, many now say they feel trapped and unsafe, particularly as Bangladesh heads into a national election scheduled for February.

In November, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for killings linked to the 2024 crackdown. India’s refusal to extradite her, despite repeated requests from the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has fuelled public anger towards New Delhi, anger that students say has spilled over onto them.

The anxiety deepened after an Indian medical student was attacked near East West Medical College on 19 December. The student was robbed by local assailants, and footage of the incident quickly circulated among Indian students, triggering widespread panic.

“The entire community is shaken,” said Vaibhav, an intern at a Dhaka-based medical college who asked that his full name be withheld. “We fear for our safety every day.”

Where he once moved freely across the city, Vaibhav now avoids markets, speaks cautiously in public and hides his nationality. “One wrong word can make you a target,” he said, adding that he constantly monitors news updates, unsure what each new day might bring.

The pressure is particularly acute for Hindu students. Vaibhav recalled an examination after Hasina’s removal where he felt his treatment changed once his background became known. Minority rights groups have reported a rise in attacks on religious minorities since August 2024, though the interim government insists such incidents are politically, not religiously, motivated.