Indian missions in Israel, Iran issue fresh advisories for Indian nationals, no evacuation as yet

The Indian diplomatic missions in Israel and Iran on Sunday issued fresh advisories for its nationals after Tehran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on the Jewish state, advising them to stay calm, adhere to safety protocols along with activating additional helpline numbers.

Iran and its proxies launched 330 missiles and drones on Israel late on Saturday night in retaliation to an alleged attack by Israel on a diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic in Damascus on April 1 in which several people, including two top commanders, were killed.

The Indian embassy in Israel issued a fresh ‘important advisory’ for its nationals after the overnight attacks by Iran.

“In light of the recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities,” the Indian mission said in the ‘important advisory’ posted on its social media handles.

“The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and it is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals,” it added.

It also urged Indian nationals to register with the embassy at a given link.