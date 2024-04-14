Middle East crisis: Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights; airlines avoid Iranian airspace

With the Middle East tensions flaring up, Air India has temporarily suspended its Tel Aviv flights and airlines have charted alternative flight paths to avoid the Iranian airspace.

Longer flight paths will result in increased operational costs for the carriers, and the situation could also push airfares higher.

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and some international airlines are avoiding Iranian airspace and have opted for alternative paths for their flights to the West.

A senior wide-body aircraft pilot at an Indian carrier told PTI that the alternative paths are increasing the flight duration.

With the revised flight paths chosen after taking safety and security into consideration, the duration of some flights has increased by around half an hour, the pilot said.