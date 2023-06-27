Indian national in Singapore jailed for biting compatriot's earlobe: Report

Shankar pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and using abusive words.



Sankar was sentenced to five months in jail and a fine of 1,000 Singaporean dollars (USD 740) for his crimes.



A doctor at a hospital found that the victim had lost 2 cm of his left earlobe in a 'traumatic left ear laceration'. His wounds have since healed, but he suffers permanent disfiguration of his left earlobe, the prosecutor was quoted as saying in the report.



For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Sankar could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.