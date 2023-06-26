Karnataka man slits friend's throat, drinks his blood in a viral video
In a horrific incident, a man in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka was seen slitting his friend's throat and drinking his blood over suspicions of an extra-marital affair with his wife in a now-viral video.
The incident occurred on June 19, 2023. The accused has been identified as Vijay of Batlahalli in the Chintamani taluk.
Karnataka police said that the accused Vijay suspected his friend Maresh of having an illicit relationship with his wife. So, he asked Maresh to meet him in a forest.
Their argument escalated and Vijay, in a rage, allegedly slit Maresh's throat with a sharp-edged weapon. In a mobile phone video taken by Vijay's friend John, Vijay is seen holding his friend down, appearing to drink his blood.
Vijay appears to question Maresh, who lies with his throat cut open. He is seen bending down and appearing to drink the blood oozing from Maresh's throat.
The victim was injured in the incident and was treated at a hospital. He has returned home now.
Following a complaint filed by Maresh, the police arrested Vijay.