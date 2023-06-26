Karnataka man slits friend's throat, drinks his blood in a viral video

In a horrific incident, a man in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka was seen slitting his friend's throat and drinking his blood over suspicions of an extra-marital affair with his wife in a now-viral video.

The incident occurred on June 19, 2023. The accused has been identified as Vijay of Batlahalli in the Chintamani taluk.

Karnataka police said that the accused Vijay suspected his friend Maresh of having an illicit relationship with his wife. So, he asked Maresh to meet him in a forest.