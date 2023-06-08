Mumbai man kills live-in partner, chops body into 20 pieces with tree cutter, boils parts in cooker

A Mumbai-based 56-year-old man, accused of chopping his live-in partner into pieces and brutally murdering her, was arrested by the Maharashtra police on Wednesday, June 7.

In a case similar to the heinous Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Police have said that the accused boiled pieces of her body in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them.

The arrested accused has been identified as Manoj Sahani. He had been staying with the victim in a rental flat for more than three years.

According to the police, the neighbours alerted the local police station about a persistent foul smell emanating from Sahani's flat. However, Sahani did not let them enter his house and eventually, they suspected some foul play and informed the police.