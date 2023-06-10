Mira road murder: Saraswati was married to accused, claim her 'sisters'

In the latest development to the gruesome murder of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya in Mira Road, Mumbai, three women claiming to be the victim's sisters have told the police that Saraswati and Manoj Sane, the accused, were not live-in partners but in fact married.

The 'sisters' claimed that the couple were married for a long time and kept it a secret because of their age gap — Sane is 56 and Vaidya was 32.

In the investigation, police found that Vaidya used to introduce Sane as her maternal uncle or 'Mama'. According to one of the sisters, they married in a temple but there is so far no evidence to support the legality of their marriage.