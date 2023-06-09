Even police get goosebumps in Saraswati murder case
Killer claims victim was like a daughter, he had no physical relationship with her since he was HIV Positive.
The murder of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya by her live-in partner, who later attempted to destroy her body, has given goosebumps to the police.
The accused cut the victim's body into several pieces. Later, to segregate bone and flesh, he boiled the pieces in a pressure cooker.
According to Mira Road Police, Manoj Sane (56) was in a live-in relationship with the deceased. Sane has revealed that he had no physical relationship with the victim. He has alleged that in fact he treated her like his daughter.
In the latest development, Sane has told the investigators that in the year 2008, he learnt that he has contracted HIV. "He treated the victim like his daughter and had no physical relationship with her. She was very possessive about him," said a police officer.
Sane has admitted to having cut the body to get rid of it, but he claimed Vaidya consumed poison. He said that she consumed poison on June 4. When Sane found her body, he was scared and wanted to get rid of it.
Vaidya and Sane had rented a flat in the Geeta Deep building on Mira Road. The duo, reserved in nature, were staying in the same flat for about three years.
According to police officials, Sane killed Vaidya on June 3 late at night. The next four days, Sane was making attempts to dispose of the body. "He used to take the body of the deceased to bathroom, chop it into pieces, and segregate bone and flesh. He put everything into a pressure cooker. After her murder, the next day Sane bought a tree cutter. He wanted to give pieces of her body to animals," the police officer has said.
Sane was working in a shop in Boriwali and the duo came in contact with each other in 2014. He learnt that Vaidya was an orphan and they started living with each other.