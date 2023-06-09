Even police get goosebumps in Saraswati murder case

The murder of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya by her live-in partner, who later attempted to destroy her body, has given goosebumps to the police.

The accused cut the victim's body into several pieces. Later, to segregate bone and flesh, he boiled the pieces in a pressure cooker.

According to Mira Road Police, Manoj Sane (56) was in a live-in relationship with the deceased. Sane has revealed that he had no physical relationship with the victim. He has alleged that in fact he treated her like his daughter.