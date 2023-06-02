Shahbad Dairy murder: Knife used to kill girl recovered

Police have recovered the knife allegedly used by 20-year-old Sahil to kill a teenage girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the accused's police custody was extended for three more days by the court on Thursday. He was again questioned and on his instance, the weapon of offence was recovered, the officer added.

Sahil was cross-questioned as he frequently changed his statements, he said, adding the three friends of the victim, Bhawna, Ajay alias Jhabru and Neetu, too were individually questioned and their versions corroborated.

The officer said the route taken by the accused while fleeing the crime scene has been established.