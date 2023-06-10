Maha: Eerie silence pervades housing society where woman's chopped body was found

Three days after the chopped body parts of a woman were recovered from a flat of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, the residents of this housing complex say they are still in a state of shock and yet to come to terms with the fact that such a horrific incident occurred right where they live.

The police on Wednesday recovered the chopped body parts of the 32-year-old victim, Saraswati Vaidya, from the seventh floor flat of Akashdeep building in Mira Road (East), where she resided with her 'live-in' partner Manoj Sane (56). The couple had been living in this rented flat for the last three years.

It is suspected that the murder took place on June 4, but came to light on June 7 after the police broke open the door of the couple's flat after their neighbours complained of foul smell emanating from there.