Indian national killed, over 300 injured in attack at Saudi Arabia airport

An Indian was killed and 10 others injured in the Riyadh airport attack, which left over 300 people injured

India condemned the repeated strikes, while Jaishankar expressed condolences to the victim’s family

Saudi Arabia blamed Yemen’s Houthis. Akasa Air suspended Riyadh flights until 13 October, and India urged nationals to remain vigilant

An Indian national was killed and at least 10 other Indians were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which left more than 300 people injured, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, 10 October, was the latest in a series of strikes targeting the airport over the past week. According to the reports, several people of different nationalities were among those killed in the incident.

The fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from India, Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.

In an update issued on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said its officials had visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack were receiving treatment.

Of the 11 Indians injured in the incident, one succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Three others remain in intensive care but are reported to be in stable condition, while two are admitted to regular hospital wards. The remaining injured Indians have been discharged, the embassy said.

The mission expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured and assured their families of all possible assistance.