Indian national killed, over 300 injured in attack at Saudi Arabia airport
Saudi Arabia blames Houthis for airport attack; Akasa Air suspends Riyadh flights till 13 October as India issues safety advisory
An Indian was killed and 10 others injured in the Riyadh airport attack, which left over 300 people injured
India condemned the repeated strikes, while Jaishankar expressed condolences to the victim’s family
Saudi Arabia blamed Yemen’s Houthis. Akasa Air suspended Riyadh flights until 13 October, and India urged nationals to remain vigilant
An Indian national was killed and at least 10 other Indians were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which left more than 300 people injured, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday.
The attack, which took place on Saturday, 10 October, was the latest in a series of strikes targeting the airport over the past week. According to the reports, several people of different nationalities were among those killed in the incident.
The fatalities included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from India, Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan.
In an update issued on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said its officials had visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack were receiving treatment.
Of the 11 Indians injured in the incident, one succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Three others remain in intensive care but are reported to be in stable condition, while two are admitted to regular hospital wards. The remaining injured Indians have been discharged, the embassy said.
The mission expressed gratitude to the Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured and assured their families of all possible assistance.
“We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support,” the embassy said.
Earlier, the Indian mission had confirmed that it was in contact with the family of the deceased Indian national and would extend all necessary assistance for the early repatriation of the mortal remains.
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Indian national in the Riyadh attack and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.
“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.
The Indian Embassy has also issued additional contact details to assist people seeking information about Indian nationals injured in the attack.
Indian nationals and their families can reach the embassy through its 24-hour toll-free helpline, 8002471234, for calls within Saudi Arabia. They can also contact the mission at +966-11-488469 or send WhatsApp messages to +966-536216082.
India on Sunday strongly condemned the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, describing strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure as “completely unacceptable” and calling for them to stop immediately.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the attacks over the past several days, including the 10 October incident, had resulted in deaths, injuries and damage to property.
“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on 10 October, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property,” the MEA said.
The ministry extended condolences to the families of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
India also reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region soon.
“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest,” the MEA said.
Saudi Arabia has blamed Yemen's Houthi rebels for the attack. The incident comes amid escalating hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed group, which has reportedly targeted border areas, energy facilities and civilian infrastructure with drones and missiles in recent weeks.
Amid the prevailing security situation, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until 13 October, the Indian Embassy said.
The Indian mission had earlier issued an advisory on Thursday urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors when necessary and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities.
The embassy also cautioned Indian nationals against circulating or reposting videos and news related to the ongoing developments, highlighting the importance of exercising caution while sharing information during the security situation.
The latest attack has raised further concerns over the safety of civilians and critical infrastructure in the Gulf region, as diplomatic efforts and security measures continue amid escalating regional tensions.
With PTI inputs