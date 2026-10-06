Saudi Arabia says 2 airports hit as Houthi fighting escalates

The attack was the latest deadly violence since a ceasefire took effect nearly a year ago. More than 1,460 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, whose figures are generally considered reliable by the UN and independent experts.

Israel marks three years since October 7 attack

Israel began commemorations on Monday marking three years since Hamas' 7 October 2023 attack, the deadliest day in the country's history. Further commemorations are scheduled for Wednesday, the anniversary according to the international calendar.

Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages in the attack, triggering a war that subsequently spread across the region.

The attack has left lasting trauma in Israel, particularly in communities near the Gaza border, where residents continue to grapple with a diminished sense of security.

The conflict has devastated Gaza, destroying much of the territory and killing about 74,000 Palestinians, according to health officials there.

Israel demolishes Palestinian building in east Jerusalem

Israeli authorities on Tuesday demolished a five-storey building in east Jerusalem, the latest in a series of demolitions in predominantly Palestinian neighbourhoods.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attended the demolition and said Israeli authorities had demolished more than 10,000 structures built without permits over the past 18 months.

Palestinians say obtaining construction permits in east Jerusalem is extremely difficult. Israel annexed east Jerusalem after capturing it in the 1967 Mideast war. Nearly 400,000 Palestinians live there today.

Fayez Saeed Khalafawi, an owner of an apartment in the demolished building, said his family received the demolition notice on Monday. He said he had requested a postponement to allow an appeal and had applied for four permits.

The demolition could displace dozens of residents, he said.

“This has become political ... a displacement process. They demolish our house so we put up a tent. Where are we supposed to go?” he said.