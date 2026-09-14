Yemen: Houthis seize more Red Sea islands, tighten grip on key shipping route

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have captured the strategic islands of Greater Hanish and Lesser Hanish in the southern Red Sea, Yemeni government and Houthi officials said on Monday, expanding their control around a crucial maritime shipping route.

The capture is the latest in a rapid Houthi advance around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the open ocean.

The waterway has gained further importance during the war involving Iran and the United States because it provides an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, through which much of Saudi Arabia’s oil shipments and trade with Asian markets pass.

The Houthi advance comes after more than a month of attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure and shipping in the Red Sea. The attacks have added pressure to global oil prices and increased Iran’s leverage in the wider conflict.

Two Yemeni government officials and a Houthi official said the rebels deployed on the Hanish islands after hundreds of government-allied forces withdrew from the archipelago. The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Hanish islands lie about 160km north of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The latest capture follows the Houthis’ seizure last week of the mainland port city of Mokha and the island of Mayun, which lies inside the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The rebels’ advance has also brought them to within about 32km of the US military base in Djibouti, located on the opposite side of the strait.

Thousands flee fighting

The escalation has raised fears that Yemen could slide back into a full-scale civil war after a truce that had largely kept fighting subdued since 2022.

Alongside their advance on the Red Sea coast, the Houthis have launched an offensive farther inland, particularly in Taiz province, a longstanding battleground.

Yemen’s Human Rights Ministry said about 150 civilians had been killed in fighting since 3 September, including a pregnant woman who was killed in a village in Taiz on Saturday. More than 200 civilians have been wounded, it said.