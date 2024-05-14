Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

A 20-year-old Indian national living in the US as a permanent resident pleaded guilty to attacking the White House in 2023 with a rented truck with the intent to replace the democratically elected government with a dictatorship fuelled by the ideology of Nazi Germany, according to a US attorney.

Sai Varshith Kandula of St. Louis in Missouri on 22 May 2023 crashed a rented truck into the White House perimeter as he attempted to gain access to the White House to seize political power, according to the plea agreement.

US district court judge Dabney L. Friedrich on Monday scheduled his sentencing for 23 August.

US attorney Matthew Graves said Kandula intended to replace the democratically elected government with a dictatorship fuelled by the ideology of Nazi Germany and for himself to be put in charge of the US.

Kandula admitted to investigators that he would have arranged for the killing of the US president and others if necessary to achieve his objective.

His actions were calculated to influence or affect the conduct of the government by intimidation or coercion, the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, Kandula flew on a commercial flight from St. Louis to Washington DC in the afternoon of 22 May, 2023, on a one-way airline ticket.

Kandula arrived at Dulles International Airport at about 5.20 pm and rented a truck at 6.30 pm.