Indian Navy routs Somali pirates to free Maltese ship after 3 months

Increased piracy off Somalia

Before the hijacking of the Ruen on December 14, no cargo vessel had been successfully boarded by Somali pirates since 2017.

However, at least 17 incidents of hijacking, attempted hijacking or suspicious approaches have been recorded by the Indian navy since December, Indian officials have said.

India deployed at least a dozen warships east of the Red Sea in January to provide security against pirates and has investigated more than 250 vessels.

The EU Naval Force warned Thursday that the Ruen could be used by pirates as a "mothership" to carry out further attacks.

The reemergence of Somali piracy comes as Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen target commercial ships in the Red Sea, disrupting traffic headed for the Suez Canal.

Attacks by Somali pirates on vessels were at a peak between 2010 and 2015, but they have declined amid patrols by US and other allied naval forces.

Read the original article here