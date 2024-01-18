Indian Navy rescues cargo vessel under drone attack in Gulf of Aden

The Navy came to the rescue of a cargo vessel with 22, including nine Indians onboard, which came under attack by drones in the Gulf of Aden.

The Navy received a distress call, and soon after the warship INS Visakhapatnam intercepted the vessel and provided the assistance.

The Indian Navy informed that its Guided Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, "swiftly responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack at 2311 hours on January 17 and intercepted the MV at 0030 hrs on 18 January to provide assistance".

MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew, including nine Indians, reported nil casualties and fire under control, said officials.