Indian-origin leaders make their mark as mayors of New York and Los Angeles
Indian-origin mayors are also serving in several US cities, including Cincinnati, Richmond, Fremont and multiple municipalities in New Jersey and Texas
Indian-origin leaders Nithya Raman and Zohran Mamdani are set to lead Los Angeles and New York, the two largest US cities, marking a milestone for the Indian diaspora
Indian-origin mayors are also serving in several US cities, including Cincinnati, Richmond, Fremont and multiple municipalities in New Jersey and Texas
From former mayors to current officeholders, Indian Americans are expanding their representation in US local politics, including women leaders such as Vini Samuel and Neena Singh
Indian-origin politicians are set to lead the two largest cities in the United States, highlighting the growing presence of the Indian diaspora in American local politics. Nithya Raman is scheduled to take office as Mayor of Los Angeles on 14 December, joining Zohran Mamdani, who became Mayor of New York on 1 January.
Together, New York and Los Angeles have a population of approximately 12.5 million, with 8.6 million residents in New York and 3.9 million in Los Angeles. While Mamdani has already assumed office, outgoing Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass will continue in her position until the transition to Raman.
Raman was born in Kerala and moved to the United States with her family at the age of six. Mamdani, meanwhile, was born in Kampala, Uganda, to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. Although he is of Indian origin, he was not born in India.
The growing representation of Indian Americans in municipal leadership extends well beyond the country's two largest cities, with politicians from the community holding mayoral positions across several states.
In Cincinnati, Ohio, Aftab Pureval is serving his second term after being elected in 2021. He made history as the city's first Asian American mayor, with his current term extending into January 2030.
Richmond, Virginia, is led by Hyderabad-born Danny Avula, who moved to the United States with his parents in 1979. A paediatrician and former public health official, Avula assumed office as the city's 81st mayor on 1 January 2025.
In California's Bay Area, Raj Salwan became Fremont's first Indian American elected mayor in December 2024.
New Jersey has also emerged as a prominent centre of Indian-origin political representation. Among its mayors are Samip Joshi in Edison, Pulkit Desai in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Hemant Marathe in West Windsor and Neena Singh in Montgomery.
Their professional backgrounds reflect the diversity of the community's contribution to public service. Desai, who was born in India and raised in the United States, previously served in the US Marine Corps. Singh, meanwhile, began her third term as Montgomery mayor in January.
Other Indian American politicians holding mayoral positions include Swarnjit Singh in Norwich, Connecticut, and Sangeetha Rayapati in Moline, Illinois.
In Texas, Mihir 'Mark' Pankaj serves as mayor of Paris, while Saji P. George leads Sunnyvale, a town in Dallas County distinct from the city of the same name in California.
Several Indian-origin politicians have also previously served as mayors across the United States. They include Arun Jhaveri in Burien, Washington; Upendra Chivukula in Franklin Township, New Jersey; and Satish Hiremath in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Women from the Indian diaspora have also made significant contributions to local political leadership, particularly in smaller municipalities.
Kerala-born Vini Samuel was elected mayor of Montesano, Washington, in 2015 and continued in the position until 2023.
The growing presence of Indian-origin leaders in American municipal politics reflects the community's expanding participation in public service, with its representation spanning major metropolitan centres, state capitals and smaller cities.
With IANS inputs