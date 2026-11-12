Indian-origin leaders make their mark as mayors of New York and Los Angeles

The growing representation of Indian Americans in municipal leadership extends well beyond the country's two largest cities, with politicians from the community holding mayoral positions across several states.

In Cincinnati, Ohio, Aftab Pureval is serving his second term after being elected in 2021. He made history as the city's first Asian American mayor, with his current term extending into January 2030.

Richmond, Virginia, is led by Hyderabad-born Danny Avula, who moved to the United States with his parents in 1979. A paediatrician and former public health official, Avula assumed office as the city's 81st mayor on 1 January 2025.

In California's Bay Area, Raj Salwan became Fremont's first Indian American elected mayor in December 2024.

New Jersey has also emerged as a prominent centre of Indian-origin political representation. Among its mayors are Samip Joshi in Edison, Pulkit Desai in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Hemant Marathe in West Windsor and Neena Singh in Montgomery.

Their professional backgrounds reflect the diversity of the community's contribution to public service. Desai, who was born in India and raised in the United States, previously served in the US Marine Corps. Singh, meanwhile, began her third term as Montgomery mayor in January.

Other Indian American politicians holding mayoral positions include Swarnjit Singh in Norwich, Connecticut, and Sangeetha Rayapati in Moline, Illinois.

In Texas, Mihir 'Mark' Pankaj serves as mayor of Paris, while Saji P. George leads Sunnyvale, a town in Dallas County distinct from the city of the same name in California.

Several Indian-origin politicians have also previously served as mayors across the United States. They include Arun Jhaveri in Burien, Washington; Upendra Chivukula in Franklin Township, New Jersey; and Satish Hiremath in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Women from the Indian diaspora have also made significant contributions to local political leadership, particularly in smaller municipalities.

Kerala-born Vini Samuel was elected mayor of Montesano, Washington, in 2015 and continued in the position until 2023.

The growing presence of Indian-origin leaders in American municipal politics reflects the community's expanding participation in public service, with its representation spanning major metropolitan centres, state capitals and smaller cities.

With IANS inputs