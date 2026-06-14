Indian-origin man fatally stabbed in London’s Southall, murder probe underway

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was fatally stabbed in Southall, west London, triggering a murder investigation and a renewed appeal for witnesses by the Metropolitan Police.

The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was attacked shortly after midnight outside a shop on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. According to police, emergency services were called to the scene at around 12:30 am on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find two injured men. Despite efforts by medical personnel to save him, Singh, who had sustained a knife wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also found injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police said he has since been discharged.

The fatal attack has prompted a major investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell described Singh's death as "tragic" and said investigators were working to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.