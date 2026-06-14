Indian-origin man fatally stabbed in London’s Southall, murder probe underway
A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also found injured and taken to hospital for treatment
A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was fatally stabbed in Southall, west London, triggering a murder investigation and a renewed appeal for witnesses by the Metropolitan Police.
The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was attacked shortly after midnight outside a shop on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. According to police, emergency services were called to the scene at around 12:30 am on Wednesday following reports of a stabbing.
Officers and paramedics arrived to find two injured men. Despite efforts by medical personnel to save him, Singh, who had sustained a knife wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man, believed to be in his 30s, was also found injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police said he has since been discharged.
The fatal attack has prompted a major investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell described Singh's death as "tragic" and said investigators were working to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.
“Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones,” Foxwell said.
Police said seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. However, after further inquiries, six were released without further action, while one suspect has been bailed pending further investigation and is expected to return at a later date.
Investigators are continuing to piece together the sequence of events that unfolded outside the Southall shop and have yet to establish a motive for the attack.
As part of the ongoing probe, police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or may possess CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area to come forward.
The Metropolitan Police said even seemingly minor details could prove crucial in helping detectives identify those responsible and determine the circumstances that led to Singh’s death.
The killing has sent shockwaves through the local community in Southall, home to a large British-Indian population, as police continue their efforts to uncover the truth behind the fatal stabbing.
With IANS inputs