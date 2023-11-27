Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for fatally hitting fellow traveller

A 33-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to four years in jail on Monday for hitting another man and causing his death following an altercation in July 2020.

Sakthivel Sivasurian was convicted last month of one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to Manjunatha Louis Ravi, who fell during the altercation and died in hospital five days later from neck and head injuries, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

According to court documents, Manjunatha, an unnamed woman, Sakthivel and Sakthivel's wife were in a taxi on the way to Gangsa Road at around 11.00 pm when a dispute arose between the attacker and the victim.

During the subsequent altercation, Manjunatha fell and hit his head on the ground, and was unable to get up on his own. He was taken to hospital, where a scan revealed bleeding on the surface of his brain, along with brain swelling and a suggestion of brain damage. An autopsy showed that Manjunatha also had a small crack in the bone above his left eye, and a displacement in his spine, the Times reported.