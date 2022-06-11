Indian-origin researcher discovers new hardware bug in Apple M1 chip

When pointer authentication was introduced, a whole category of bugs suddenly became a lot harder to use for attacks. With 'PACMAN' making these bugs more serious, the overall attack surface could be a lot larger," he added.



'Pointer authentication' is primarily used to protect the core operating system kernel, the most privileged part of the system.



An attacker who gains control of the kernel can do whatever they'd like on a device.



The team showed that the 'PACMAN' attack even works against the kernel, which has "massive implications for future security work on all ARM systems with pointer authentication enabled".



"Future CPU designers should take care to consider this attack when building the secure systems of tomorrow," Ravichandran said in the paper that was published late on Friday.



"Developers should take care to not solely rely on pointer authentication to protect their software," he added.