Indian-origin store worker sues Canadian cop for deportation threat

An Indian-origin convenience store worker in the Canadian province of Manitoba has filed a lawsuit against a police officer for allegedly searching his store without warrant and threatening to have him deported.

Harjot Singh, a clerk at a Sargent Avenue convenience store, said Winnipeg police officer Jeffrey Norman's actions left him so shaken that he quit his job at the store, the CBC news channel reported on Friday

Singh was told that he was under arrest for obstruction of a police officer after his cellphone was taken away and he was placed in handcuffs.

A statement of claim filed by Singh in Manitoba Court of King's Bench in late-December 2023 said Norman wanted to enter the shop while it was temporarily closed on 2 December last year. Singh unlocked the door "after a very brief interval" and Norman then proceeded to search the premises without a warrant.