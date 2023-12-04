Canadian police on lookout for four Indian-origin men in assault case

Police have sought public assistance in locating four Indian-origin men, aged between 22 and 30 years, in connection with an aggravated assault that took place in the Canadian city of Brampton.

Aftaab Gill (22), Harmandeep Singh (22), Jatinder Singh (25) and Satnam Singh (30) reportedly assaulted a victim in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard on 8 September.

Officers from the Peel Regional Police’s criminal investigation bureau said on Sunday that multiple parties assaulted the victim and fled the area prior to the police's arrival.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

All four alleged assailants are residents of Brampton, Ontario, and are wanted for aggravated assault. Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four men to contact investigators.