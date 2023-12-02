3 Sikh men sentenced for plot to kill Indian-origin Sikh radio host in NZL

Three Sikh men have been sentenced in New Zealand for the attempted murder of a popular Indian-origin radio host, an incident that left him with over 40 stab wounds, more than 350 stitches and multiple surgeries, a media report said.

Harnek Singh, a DJ at Radio Virsa, which discusses religious and cultural issues in the Auckland Sikh community, was ambushed and stabbed in his Wattle Downs driveway on 23 December 2020, after a group of attackers allegedly followed him home.

Sarvjeet Sidhu (27) pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, the New Zealand Herald reported. Sukhpreet Singh (44) was found guilty of being an accessory to attempted murder, and sentenced to six months of home detention.

The 48-year-old lead defendant, with interim name suppression, was convicted of orchestrating the murder and has been handed one of the country's longest possible prison sentences for the crime.

Described as a "devoutly religious Auckland resident", he was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years with a minimum period of imprisonment of nine years before he can begin applying for parole.