Three Indians held for starving, beating Indian student for months in US

Three Indian-origin men are facing criminal charges in the US for holding a 20-year-old student from India captive and repeatedly beating, starving, and forcing him into labour for several months.

The victim, who was forced to work at three homes at St Charles County in Missouri state, was rescued by police officers on Wednesday, county prosecuting attorney Joseph McCulloch said. He is currently being treated at a hospital for multiple bone fractures, as well as lacerations and injuries covering his entire body.

McCulloch charged Venkatesh R Sattaru (35), Sravanvarma Penumetcha (23), and Nikhil V Penmatsa (27) with crimes related to abuse through forced labour, first-degree domestic assault, and kidnapping. "It’s absolutely inhumane and unconscionable that one human being could treat another human being like this," McCulloch said.