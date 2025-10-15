Indian-origin US advisor Ashley Tellis held for keeping classified documents

Ashley Tellis, a prominent India-born American foreign policy expert, has been arrested in the United States on charges of unlawfully retaining classified national defence documents and holding unauthorised meetings with Chinese officials.

Tellis, 64, a naturalised US citizen and senior figure in Washington’s strategic community, was charged on 13 October in a Virginia district court under federal laws governing the handling of national defence information. He is widely regarded as one of America’s leading authorities on India and played a pivotal role in shaping the India–US civil nuclear deal during the mid-2000s.

According to court filings, federal investigators discovered more than 1,000 pages of documents marked Top Secret or Secret at Tellis’s residence in Vienna, Virginia, during a court-authorised search conducted on 11 October. The materials were allegedly stored in locked cabinets, on a desk, and in three large rubbish bags inside an unfinished basement storage room.

Tellis, who has held Top Secret security clearance with access to sensitive compartmented information, was serving as an unpaid senior adviser at the US State Department and as a contractor with the Department of Defence’s Office of Net Assessment at the time of his arrest. He also holds a senior fellowship at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

An FBI affidavit stated that surveillance footage from 25 September showed Tellis accessing classified computer systems at the State Department’s Harry S Truman Building.