Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wins Democratic primary from Illinois

Indian-origin US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary from Illinois with a decisive mandate, successfully overcoming a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed.

Krishnamoorthi, 48, who is very popular in the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, defeated Ahmed with over 71 per cent of the votes.

"I am honoured that the Democratic primary voters in Illinois' eighth Congressional District voted in an overwhelming and decisive fashion in support of my re-election campaign for Congress," Krishnamoorthi said.