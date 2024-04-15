Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan, and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Saeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in an apparent "targeted attack" in Lahore on Sunday, 14 April.

Tamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Sanant Nagar, a thickly populated area of old Lahore in the afternoon. He was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered an FIR against two unidentified assailants on the complaint of Tamba's younger brother Junaid Sarfraz. According to reports, Tamba’s body bore bullet wounds on chest and legs.

Singh, 49, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates, including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Singh had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty. However, Singh's family in India maintained he was a victim of mistaken identity and had inadvertently strayed across the border.

His sister Dalbir Kaur had fought a long battle to secure his release from Pakistan but failed.

Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General Police of Pakistan’s Punjab province, said that police are investigating the murder of Tamba from all aspects. “However, it will be premature to pinpoint involvement of anti-State elements at this stage,” he said.

According to the FIR, Junaid Sarfraz said he and his elder brother Amir Sarfraz Tamba were present at home in Sanant Nagar when the incident took place.