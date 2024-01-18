Delhi LG approves prison rules amendment, paves way for premature release of elderly convicts

Delhi lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena has approved a draft notification for amendment in the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, paving the way for the premature release of infirm prisoners aged over 70, who have completed half their sentences, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The amendment will, however, not be applicable to convicts serving life or death sentences or those convicted under treason, terrorism, or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act charges, they said.

The premature release of infirm elderly prisoners will also help decongest Delhi's "overcrowded" jails such as as Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini, which are altogether housing over 20,000 inmates against their total capacity of only 10,026, the officials said.

An evaluation committee will be formed to assess if a prisoner will be eligible for release. All eligible cases recommended by this committee will be submitted to the LG for approval of remittance of remaining sentence for premature release, they said.

The prison rules amendment is being made in compliance of a Delhi High Court order, passed while hearing a writ petition that sought the premature release of infirm prisoners based on reports of All India Committee on Jail Reforms (1982-83 Mulla Committee) and model Prison Rules 2003.

As per the amendment, rule 1246-A has been inserted in the Delhi Prison Rules 2018, as proposed by the prison department and concurred by the home and the law department, they said.