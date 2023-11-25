Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia

Police told SBS Hindi that there is no evidence to suggest that the incident was racially motivated.

"The person charged has been set out on bail whereas the poor man is fighting for his life," Germanjit Singh Gill, a resident, posted on the Facebook group 'Indians in Tasmania'.

"Someone assaulted our brother for no reason, and we can't even ask questions? We are harnessing community support to help the victim," Gill wrote.

The victim's friends said his family back in Assam do not have passports to travel to Australia.

The University of Tasmania's media director Ben Wild said they have been in regular touch with the family and have assigned a manager to the case, along with translators, liaison, accommodation and other support, SBS Hindi reported.

"The case has gone through the court system as well and we are very limited in what we can say," Wild said.