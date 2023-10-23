Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted in New York

A 66-year-old Sikh man died of head injuries after being assaulted following a minor car accident, the second attack against a Sikh person within a week in New York.

Jasmer Singh was attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin after their vehicles collided in Queens here on 19 October.

New York City mayor Eric Adams has condemned the incident and vowed to protect the community. “Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you,” Adams said in a post on X.

“Our team will be meeting with Sikh leaders this week to discuss the needs of this critical community in this challenging moment,” Adams said.

Singh’s death was the second tragic incident in about a week against Sikhs here.