Canada dismisses Sikh law student's lawsuit over mandatory oath to the monarchy

A judge in Canada has dismissed a challenge by a Sikh law student, who had sued the Edmonton city in Alberta and law society in the province over mandatory oath to the monarchy last year.

Prabjot Singh Wirring, an articling student and a baptised Sikh, had said in his lawsuit that swearing a mandatory oath to the monarch would contradict his religious beliefs, according to CBC News.

According to the provincial legislation in Alberta, lawyers are required to swear an oath to "be faithful and bear true allegiance" to the reigning monarch, their heirs and successors.

Wirring said he made an absolute oath and submitted himself to Akal Purakh -- the divine being in the Sikh faith -- and cannot make a similar allegiance to another entity or sovereign.

"For me, it's a fundamental part of who I am as a person. The requirement to take that oath of allegiance would require me to renege on the vows and the oath that I've already made and (do) a lot of damage to who I am as a person and to my identity," Wirring had told CBC News earlier.