Indian tech venture fighting food waste nominated for Prince William's Earthshot Prize 2023

A solar-powered tech venture that is combating food waste in India is among 15 worldwide finalists competing for the GBP 1 million 2023 Earthshot Prize, founded by Britain’s Prince William and dubbed the ‘Eco Oscars’.

S4S Technologies, founded in 2013 by seven university friends Nidhi Pant, Vaibhav Tidke, Swapnil Kokte, Ganesh Bhere, Shital Somani, Tushar Gaware and Ashwin Pawade, is shortlisted in the “Earthshot Prize to Build a Waste-Free World” category as the finalists were unveiled by the royal during a visit to New York on Tuesday.

S4S, which stands for Science for Society, made the cut for its work in tackling food waste, rural poverty, and gender inequality by helping smallholder female farmers preserve and market surplus produce.

“The organisation provides rural communities with cheaper solar-powered conduction dryers and food processing equipment to prepare their crops on-site, rather than using cold storage or other more expensive methods of conventional industrial food preservation,” notes the Earthshot Prize.