Indians shine on Time Magazine's 1st-ever top 100 AI list

Several Indians and Indian-origin techies have made it to Time magazine’s inaugural ‘TIME100 AI List’, highlighting the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI).

The youngest individual recognised in the list is 18-year-old Indian-American Sneha Revanur, who recently met with the Joe Biden Administration as part of her work leading Encode Justice, a youth-led movement organizing for ethical AI. Revanur is often called the "Greta Thunberg of AI”.

Neal Khosla, who co-founded telehealth startup Curai Health in 2017, is also on the list.

Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, Co-Founders of Wadhwani AI, have also been named on the list.

Mumbai-based Wadhwani AI is a non-profit organisation with a mission to develop and deploy AI solutions for social good, including health care, education and agriculture.

Tushita Gupta, also on the list, is the Chief Technology Officer of Refiberd, a US-based company which is building an intelligent sorting for textile-to-textile recycling.