India's AI biotech takes on diabetes epidemic

An estimated 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, according to a recent study published in The Lancet. The estimate is higher than previously thought.

With another 136 million people estimated to be living with pre-diabetes, the South Asian country has earned the unfortunate distinction of being the diabetes capital of the world.

The study on non-communicable disease in India was carried out over a decade by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation.

Diabetes is growing as a global health challenge with over a billion people suffering from the disease worldwide. According to another recent study published in The Lancet, this number is expected to jump to 1.3 billion in the next 30 years.