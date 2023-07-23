40% Covid-19 survivors face elevated diabetes risk: Top endocrinologist

Those who survived Covid-19 remain at a 40 per cent elevated risk for diabetes in the first year. A subsequent post-pandemic wave of new diabetes patients may be expected.

Also diabetes, on the rise among children and adolescents, is one of the leading causes of vision loss, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes and limb amputations.

These were the views expressed by Dr R. Muralidharan, Director Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab.

Explaining the factors behind the increasing incidence of Type 2 diabetes, Muralidharan told IANS that it is caused by the resistance of the body to normal levels of insulin and the inability of the pancreas to meet the increase in demand for insulin.

“Though genetic factors play a major role, the rapid rise in incidence in the last few decades can be attributed to several environmental factors. Urbanization and the consequent lifestyle changes are the key reasons.