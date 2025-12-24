Indian woman found dead in Toronto, police hunt suspect for murder

A 30-year-old Indian national has been found dead in Canada’s Toronto, with police launching a manhunt for a suspect accused of first-degree murder, authorities said.

The deceased has been identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Canadian law enforcement agencies have named 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, also of Toronto, as the prime suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Hindustan Times reported that in a statement, the Toronto Police Service said officers responded to a missing person report late on December 19 in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Following an overnight search, police discovered the woman’s body inside a residence at around 6.30 am the next day.

Investigators confirmed that the death was being treated as a homicide, after which the case was handed over to the police homicide unit. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the victim and the suspect were known to each other.