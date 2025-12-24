Indian woman found dead in Toronto, police hunt suspect for murder
Canadian investigators say victim and accused knew each other; consulate offers support to family
A 30-year-old Indian national has been found dead in Canada’s Toronto, with police launching a manhunt for a suspect accused of first-degree murder, authorities said.
The deceased has been identified as Himanshi Khurana, a resident of Toronto. Canadian law enforcement agencies have named 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, also of Toronto, as the prime suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest.
The Hindustan Times reported that in a statement, the Toronto Police Service said officers responded to a missing person report late on December 19 in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Following an overnight search, police discovered the woman’s body inside a residence at around 6.30 am the next day.
Investigators confirmed that the death was being treated as a homicide, after which the case was handed over to the police homicide unit. Officials said preliminary findings suggest the victim and the suspect were known to each other.
Canadian media reports, citing police sources, indicated that investigators suspect the killing to be an act of intimate partner violence. A police spokesperson was quoted as saying that the victim and the accused had been in an intimate relationship.
Police have released the suspect’s photograph and appealed to the public for information on his whereabouts, urging anyone with relevant details to contact authorities immediately.
According to reports, Khurana was active on social media and described herself as a Toronto-based digital creator.
Reacting to the incident, the Indian Consulate in Toronto expressed shock and grief over the killing. In a post on X, the consulate said it was “deeply saddened and shocked” by the murder of the young Indian national and extended condolences to her family.
The consulate added that it has been in close contact with local authorities and is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved family as the investigation continues.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines