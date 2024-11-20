Indians lead advanced AI usage globally, early AI adoption saving them 2 hrs a day

Nearly half (46 per cent) of Indian knowledge workers, among those surveyed, are now advanced users of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report released on Wednesday.

As for advanced AI usage, Indian workers have outpaced their counterparts in regions such as the US (34 per cent), Germany (32 per cent), France (26 per cent), and Australia (23 per cent), according to a report by Atlassian, a global leader in team collaboration and productivity software.

The report outlined four stages of AI collaboration — from basic adoption as a simple tool (stage 1) to advanced usage as a strategic partner and decision-making advisor (stage 4).

Even at the earliest stages of AI adoption, Indian knowledge workers are experiencing significant productivity gains. In India, those using AI as a simple tool (stage 1) report saving an average of 104 minutes per day, compared to the global average of around 45 minutes.

This jumps to 127 minutes per day for strategic AI collaborators (stage 4), equivalent to more than an extra weekly workday.