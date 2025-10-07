Indirect Hamas–Israel talks on Gaza ceasefire plan kick off in Egypt

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Egypt on Monday, 6 October, ending the first day on a positive note amid cautious optimism for progress on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza. Multiple sources, including Al Jazeera, reported that negotiators agreed on a roadmap to guide further discussions, set to continue on Tuesday in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to Egypt’s state-linked Al Qahera News, the first day of talks centred on the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, a potential ceasefire, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Mediators from Egypt and Qatar are said to be focusing on expanding “common ground points” between the two sides and establishing a framework for the release of all detainees in exchange for prisoners.

The Hamas delegation, led by senior officials Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, both survivors of an Israeli assassination attempt in Doha last month, reportedly told mediators that Israel’s continued bombing of Gaza posed a serious challenge to negotiations on the release of captives.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump was pressing for an early exchange of hostages and prisoners to create “momentum” for implementing the broader ceasefire plan.

“The technical teams are discussing that as we speak, to ensure the environment is perfect to release those hostages,” Leavitt said, adding that both Israeli and Palestinian lists were under review.

Speaking later from the Oval Office, Trump said, “We have a really good chance of making a deal,” while acknowledging that he still had his “red lines.” He added, “I think we’re doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important.”

The talks are being held under Egyptian and Qatari mediation, with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner expected to arrive in Egypt later this week. Negotiations are scheduled to continue for three days.

According to Egyptian and Palestinian sources, the Hamas delegation arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday, followed by an Israeli team later that evening. Egyptian officials said they would meet each delegation separately before conveying progress to the US mediators.

The renewed discussions come after Hamas announced its willingness to release all Israeli hostages taken since 7 October 2023 under the US proposal. Israeli officials say Hamas still holds 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive. However, Hamas has yet to respond to Israel’s insistence on disarmament as a precondition for any permanent truce