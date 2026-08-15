Magnitude 7.7 quake off Indonesia kills at least 38, topples buildings

At least 38 people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Flores island early on Saturday, bringing down buildings, triggering landslides and disrupting power and communications.

The earthquake prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning and advise residents in several coastal areas to seek higher ground. The alert was subsequently withdrawn after Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency detected no significant changes in sea levels.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at 5.58 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres. Its epicentre was located around 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed.

National Disaster Management Agency chief Suharyanto said most of the fatalities were recorded in the severely affected regencies of Sikka, Manggarai and East Manggarai. Sixteen bodies were recovered from a landslide in Reok village in Manggarai.

At least 13 injured residents were admitted to nearby hospitals, with two reported to be in serious condition.

Three helicopters and a rescue vessel were deployed to transport supplies and support emergency operations, including possible evacuations. Rescue efforts faced logistical difficulties because East Nusa Tenggara comprises several islands with limited transport links.