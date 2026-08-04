Venezuela earthquake death toll climbs to 6,125, says government

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on 24 June has risen to 6,125, according to the latest official figures released by the country's National Assembly president Jorge Rodriguez.

In an update shared on his Telegram channel on Monday, Rodriguez said 6,462 people had been rescued since the disaster, while nearly 61,000 people had received medical treatment for earthquake-related injuries.

Relief and rehabilitation efforts are continuing across the affected regions. Authorities have so far handed over 287 newly built homes to displaced families and carried out safety inspections of 43,679 buildings nationwide.

Officials are using a colour-coded system to determine whether damaged structures are safe for occupation. Buildings marked with green tags have been declared habitable, yellow tags indicate restricted access, while red tags identify structures considered unsafe and potentially requiring demolition.

The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck western Yaracuy state and the central coastal state of La Guaira on 24 June, causing widespread destruction across several parts of the country.