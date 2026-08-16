Indonesia quake kills 51 as landslides cut off communities on Flores

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake has left a trail of destruction across eastern Indonesia, killing at least 51 people, injuring more than 100 and forcing thousands from their homes as rescue teams race against time to reach survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and behind landslide-blocked roads.

The earthquake struck at 5:58 am local time on Saturday, with its epicentre about 68 km north-northwest of Ende on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake struck at a shallow depth of around 10 km, intensifying the violence of the shaking.

More than 341 aftershocks followed, making the disaster one of Indonesia’s deadliest earthquakes in recent years.

Deputy health minister Benjamin Paulus Octavianus said on Sunday that 36 people suffered serious injuries, while another 77 sustained minor injuries.

Thousands flee as homes collapse

The devastation has forced communities into makeshift shelters, with about 5,000 people evacuated or left unable to return home.

In Sikka regency, one of the worst-hit areas, more than 3,300 people fled their homes or were stranded and sought refuge in a sports arena, according to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, BNPB.

In the port town of Maumere, the earthquake turned familiar streets into scenes of fear and rubble. Some residents spent the night beneath tarpaulin shelters outside their damaged homes, while injured people were treated in makeshift tents outside a local hospital.

“Almost all of Sikka’s residents didn’t dare stay indoors,” regional deputy chief Simon Sabandi told KompasTV, saying people slept on porches or in tents rather than risk returning inside.

Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura village, described the terrifying force of the tremor, telling Reuters that 13 members of her family were inside their home when the earthquake struck and all ran outside to escape.