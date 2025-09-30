Indonesia school collapse leaves one dead, dozens injured and scores trapped

Rescuers in Indonesia are racing against time to save dozens of students feared trapped beneath the rubble of an Islamic boarding school after its under-construction building collapsed during afternoon prayers.

The disaster struck late Monday at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java, where a prayer hall undergoing an unauthorised vertical expansion suddenly gave way.

At least one 13-year-old boy was confirmed dead, while 99 students sustained injuries ranging from head wounds to broken bones, officials said. Dozens remain in critical condition.

A notice board at the school’s temporary command post on Tuesday morning listed 65 students as missing, most of them boys aged between 12 and 17.

Families gathered outside hospitals and the debris-strewn site, anxiously awaiting updates as rescue operations stretched through the night. Distressed parents pleaded with rescue workers for news of their children, some breaking down in tears as the names of the missing were read aloud.

More than 12 hours after the collapse, rescue teams, police officers and soldiers continued to sift through unstable concrete slabs and twisted steel.

Eight survivors were pulled out alive after being trapped for more than eight hours. Search leader Nanang Sigit said oxygen and water were being channelled into pockets beneath the wreckage to keep those still alive from suffocating.