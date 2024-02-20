Indonesia to launch first hydrogen refueling station

Indonesia has established its first hydrogen refueling station for hydrogen-fuelled vehicles and was planned to be launched at the end of this month, Indonesia's electricity firm said.

The breakthrough was showcased at the country's annual automotive show on Monday, 19 February in Jakarta, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Director of the country's state-owned electricity company PLN, Darmawan Prasodjo, said that the hydrogen station was a part of Indonesia's commitment to the development of new renewable energy and the future vehicle ecosystem, which includes providing green hydrogen for transportation needs.

"Indonesia is ready to become a major player in the ecosystem of hydrogen-fuelled vehicles, just like we become one of the pioneers in the establishment of electric-vehicle ecosystem," Prasodjo added in a statement.