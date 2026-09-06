Indonesia volcano eruption disrupts 300 flights as ash plume rises 50,000 feet
Anak Krakatau eruption disrupts air travel in Jakarta, shuts schools and affects fishing as authorities warn of ashfall
The eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau sent volcanic ash up to 50,000 feet over parts of Java and Sumatra on Sunday, disrupting air travel and affecting hundreds of flights while prompting schools and fishing activities to be cancelled in some areas.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta suspended operations until 1.30 pm local time after runway checks detected dangerous levels of volcanic ash. Airport operator Angkasa Pura said the disruption affected 301 flights, including 58 international services, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
The airport halt followed inspections carried out between midnight and 1 am that confirmed the accumulation of volcanic ash on the runway. Air navigation authorities later extended the suspension to ensure safe operations.
Several airlines were forced to cancel or reschedule services. Singapore Airlines cancelled flights to and from Jakarta for the rest of Sunday and warned that further changes could be necessary as ash clouds continued to drift across flight routes.
AirAsia also cancelled or rescheduled multiple flights, while Garuda Indonesia advised passengers to check their flight status and official channels before travelling to the airport.
Passengers reported being stranded at Soekarno-Hatta amid widespread delays and cancellations.
The eruption also disrupted activities on the ground. Several schools cancelled activities after students and residents reported eye irritation caused by ash. Fishermen also called off trips, according to local media reports.
Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said it would carry out a weather modification operation, potentially including cloud seeding, to encourage rainfall and help clear volcanic ash.
Authorities urged residents affected by ashfall to remain calm but vigilant. People were advised to wear masks and eye protection, limit outdoor activity, cover water sources and drive carefully because volcanic ash can reduce visibility.
Five volcanoes at alert level 3
Anak Krakatau has been erupting since late Friday and has remained at alert level 3, the second-highest level, since July 2, according to Reuters.
Four other Indonesian volcanoes — Mount Semeru, Mount Merapi, Lewotobi Laki-laki and Sinabung — are also at alert level 3.
Mount Semeru, around 850 km from Anak Krakatau, erupted on Sunday, sending an ash column about 1 km above its summit. The volcano monitoring agency PVMBG advised residents to stay at least 5 km from its crater and warned of hot ash clouds and lava flows that could extend up to 17 km from the summit.
There was no immediate tsunami threat from Anak Krakatau, authorities said.
The volcano emerged about a century ago in the area once occupied by Krakatau, whose catastrophic 1883 eruption killed more than 36,000 people through a series of tsunamis. In 2018, an eruption of Anak Krakatau triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people on Java and Sumatra.