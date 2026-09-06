Indonesia volcano eruption disrupts 300 flights as ash plume rises 50,000 feet

The eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau sent volcanic ash up to 50,000 feet over parts of Java and Sumatra on Sunday, disrupting air travel and affecting hundreds of flights while prompting schools and fishing activities to be cancelled in some areas.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta suspended operations until 1.30 pm local time after runway checks detected dangerous levels of volcanic ash. Airport operator Angkasa Pura said the disruption affected 301 flights, including 58 international services, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The airport halt followed inspections carried out between midnight and 1 am that confirmed the accumulation of volcanic ash on the runway. Air navigation authorities later extended the suspension to ensure safe operations.

Several airlines were forced to cancel or reschedule services. Singapore Airlines cancelled flights to and from Jakarta for the rest of Sunday and warned that further changes could be necessary as ash clouds continued to drift across flight routes.

AirAsia also cancelled or rescheduled multiple flights, while Garuda Indonesia advised passengers to check their flight status and official channels before travelling to the airport.

Passengers reported being stranded at Soekarno-Hatta amid widespread delays and cancellations.

The eruption also disrupted activities on the ground. Several schools cancelled activities after students and residents reported eye irritation caused by ash. Fishermen also called off trips, according to local media reports.